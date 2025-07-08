Guardians face the Astros leading series 1-0

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Joey Cantillo (1-0, 3.41 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (9-3, 1.82 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -211, Guardians +173; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Houston Astros.

Houston is 55-36 overall and 32-15 at home. The Astros have a 43-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland has gone 21-25 in road games and 41-48 overall. The Guardians have a 28-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Meyers has 15 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 21 RBIs for the Astros. Victor Caratini is 10 for 38 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 15 home runs while slugging .495. Steven Kwan is 10 for 43 with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .298 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Guardians: 1-9, .187 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Yordan Alvarez: 60-Day IL (hand), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (rib), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (ankle), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.