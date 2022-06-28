Guardians end skid, rally past Twins in day-night DH opener

Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 18th save in 20 tries.

Gilberto Celestino had an RBI triple in the seventh for the Twins, blanked on three hits over the first six innings by Guardians starter Zach Plesac.

Minnesota starter Devin Smeltzer was equally effective, holding the Guardians to just one run and striking out nine in six innings.

Cleveland's run off Smeltzer was a gift. With Rosario on first with a single, Franmil Reyes’ high pop landed inside the line in front of right fielder Max Kepler, who either lost it in the sun or never saw it off the bat.

NEW, OLD GUY

Plesac threw to catcher Sandy León, who was reacquired in a trade from Cincinnati before the game. The Guardians were in a bind with catcher Austin Hedges going on the injured list with a concussion sustained last weekend.

León was with Cleveland for 25 games in 2020.

ON THE MOUND

Looking to save his bullpen for the doubleheader, Guardians manager Terry Francona used utilityman Ernie Clement to pitch the ninth in Monday's 11-1 blowout loss. Clement gave up two runs but got an inning-ending double play.

Francona had a similar experience, pitching as a position player for Milwaukee against Oakland in 1989.

“If you look, we had one strikeout as a staff that day,” he said with a smile. “It was me. Struck out Stan Javier. Then it kind of got me going. Went up to Seattle the next day and hit a home run. For about the next month kind of swung the bat a little better. It was kind of fun.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: OF Trevor Larnach (core muscle strain) had successful surgery in Philadelphia. The 25-year-old had been bothered by increasing pain and opted for the operation. He's expected to resume baseball activities in six weeks.

UP NEXT

Twins rookie Josh Winder (2-2) will start against Guardians rookie Konnor Pilkington (1-0), who will be making his sixth start.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Franmil Reyes hits a one-run double against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Franmil Reyes hits a one-run double against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez watches his double against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez watches his double against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Devin Smeltzer throws against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Devin Smeltzer throws against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Twins' Gilberto Celestino watches his one-run triple against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Twins' Gilberto Celestino watches his one-run triple against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa watches his solo home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa watches his solo home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Twins' Gary Sanchez hits a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the fourth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Twins' Gary Sanchez hits a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the fourth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane