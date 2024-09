Guardians edge Dodgers 3-1 on Giménez's 2-run shot and Boyd's strong outing

Shohei Ohtani went deep in bottom of the sixth for his 45th home run and career high-tying 100th RBI of the season that left the Dodgers trailing 2-1.

The Dodgers loaded the bases with one out in the eighth. Ohtani singled, Betts doubled and Freddie Freeman was intentionally walked by reliever Hunter Gaddis. Chris Taylor, who had replaced Hernández, grounded into a double play to end the threat.

Boyd (2-1) allowed one run and three hits in six innings. The left-hander struck out six and walked none.

“It was a good day,” Boyd said. “Guys made great plays behind me, the bullpen came in and shut down so it was awesome.”

Emmanuel Clase retired the side in the ninth to earn his AL-tying 42nd save.

Bryan Rocchio singled leading off the sixth and one out later Giménez sent Knack's first pitch into right for a 2-0 lead.

Rocchio added a solo shot off Anthony Banda that landed in the Dodgers' bullpen for a 3-1 lead in the eighth on a night when the game-time temperature was 86 degrees (30 Celsius). It soared to over 100 (37 Celsius) earlier in the day and as a result the Dodgers are skipping batting practice this weekend because of the unusual triple-digit temperatures..

Knack (2-3) didn’t allow a hit until José Ramírez singled in the fifth. It was just the second baserunner for the AL Central-leading Guardians after Kyle Manzardo walked in the second.

“Landon was a star,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He did everything and more than we had hoped for. He's done it all year for us, given his kind of uncertain circumstances this year being up and down. He gave us a good chance to win.”

Knack was recalled before the game to make his ninth start of the season for the Dodgers. The right-hander gave up two runs and three hits in six innings. He struck out a career-high eight and walked one.

“It's hard as you continue to go up and down to not kind of like think about the future and where you kind of are,” he said. “Anytime I get an opportunity either here or there just to kind of show what we can do and just keep taking advantage of the opportunities.”

Knack will likely make his next start Friday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Alex Cobb was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday after developing a blister on his right middle finger.

Dodgers: RHP Gavin Stone (right shoulder inflammation) went on the IL after being the only pitcher to remain healthy most of the season. ... LF Hernández has a left foot contusion after being hit by a pitch in the first inning. X-rays were negative, but he will have scans on Saturday and appears likely to go on the IL.

UP NEXT

RHP Gavin Williams (3-7, 4.55 ERA) moves up a day to start Saturday in place of Cobb. RHP Ryan Brasier (1-0, 3.38) will open for the Dodgers.

