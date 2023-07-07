Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase withdraws from All-Star Game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase has withdrawn from next week's All-Star Game in order to spend time with his pregnant girlfriend in the Dominican Republic.

Clase was named to his second straight American League All-Star team. He will not participate in activities related to the game in Seattle.

The 25-yar-old right-hander is tied for first in the major leagues with 42 appearances and ranks fourth with 24 saves.

“His significant other is pregnant and it’s challenging,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Friday. “He needs to get back to her, which we fully support.”

Clase, who leads baseball with a career-high seven blown saves, will remain with the Guardians through Sunday's home series finale against Kansas City.

Clase struck out all three batters he faced in the 2022 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, earning the save in a 3-2 American League victory.

___

