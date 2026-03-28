Guardians’ Chase DeLauter continues strong start, hits 3rd homer in 2nd career regular-season game

In the first inning, DeLauter launched a 1-0 slider by Seattle starter George Kirby and hit it 360 feet to right field. He is the third player since at least 1900 with three home runs in his first two career regular-season games, joining Trevor Story (2016) and Joe Cunningham (1954).

DeLauter, who Cleveland selected 16th overall in the 2022 amateur draft, made Cleveland’s opening day roster after hitting .452 with three home runs and nine RBIs in spring training.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb