Guardians’ Chase DeLauter continues strong start, hits 3rd homer in 2nd career regular-season game

SEATTLE (AP) — Cleveland Guardians rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter hit his third career home run in his second career major league game Friday night.
The top prospect hit two home runs, including one in his first regular-season at-bat on Thursday in a 6-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. After becoming the fifth player in Cleveland’s 126-year franchise history to hit a home run in his first career regular-season at-bat, DeLauter picked up where he left off on Friday.
In the first inning, DeLauter launched a 1-0 slider by Seattle starter George Kirby and hit it 360 feet to right field. He is the third player since at least 1900 with three home runs in his first two career regular-season games, joining Trevor Story (2016) and Joe Cunningham (1954).
DeLauter, who Cleveland selected 16th overall in the 2022 amateur draft, made Cleveland’s opening day roster after hitting .452 with three home runs and nine RBIs in spring training.
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