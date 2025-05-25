Guardians call up Nic Enright, who has been pitching through cancer battle

He began the season on the injured list while undergoing treatment for the disease of the lymph nodes, but pitched seven times for Triple-A Jacksonville before being returned to the Guardians.

He has been undergoing treatments before and after each season, as well as a cycle of immunotherapy at the All-Star break in 2023.

He spent 2024 with Triple-A Columbus, going 2-1 with a 1.06 ERA in 16 appearances, then started 2025 with the Clippers. He had a 2.00 ERA in nine games before being called up when Hunter Gaddis went on the bereavement list.

