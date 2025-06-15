Guardians bring road slide into matchup against the Mariners

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Luis Ortiz (3-7, 4.26 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Mariners: Emerson Hancock (2-2, 5.04 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -142, Guardians +119; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians hit the road against the Seattle Mariners looking to break a three-game road slide.

Seattle has gone 18-17 at home and 35-34 overall. The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .244.

Cleveland has gone 16-19 on the road and 35-34 overall. The Guardians have gone 12-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 26 home runs while slugging .622. Rowdy Tellez is 7 for 32 with three home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 14 doubles, six home runs and 23 RBIs while hitting .302 for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 12 for 37 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .286 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .227 batting average, 3.37 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luke Raley: 10-Day IL (side), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Logan Gilbert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Guardians: Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.