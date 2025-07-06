Guardians bring home losing streak into matchup against the Tigers

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (10-2, 2.15 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (5-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -221, Guardians +181; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians look to stop their six-game home losing streak with a victory against the Detroit Tigers.

Cleveland is 40-47 overall and 20-22 at home. The Guardians have a 27-15 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Detroit is 56-34 overall and 26-20 on the road. The Tigers have a 39-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 16 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 39 RBIs for the Guardians. Lane Thomas is 6 for 32 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene leads the Tigers with 42 extra base hits (21 doubles and 21 home runs). Spencer Torkelson is 13 for 39 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 1-9, .179 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .260 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Lane Thomas: day-to-day (foot), Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (ankle), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Gleyber Torres: day-to-day (neck), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (neck), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.