Guardians bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Rangers

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Gavin Williams (8-4, 3.24 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Rangers: Merrill Kelly (9-7, 3.35 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -131, Guardians +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians enter the matchup against the Texas Rangers as losers of four straight games.

Texas has gone 39-26 at home and 65-66 overall. The Rangers have a 46-16 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland is 64-64 overall and 33-33 in road games. The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.92.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 19 doubles and 19 home runs for the Rangers. Wyatt Langford is 12 for 34 with four doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 52 extra base hits (24 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs). Brayan Rocchio is 7 for 33 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .257 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by one run

Guardians: 2-8, .190 batting average, 5.27 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Marcus Semien: 10-Day IL (foot), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (wrist), Cole Winn: 15-Day IL (nerve), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (oblique), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (calf), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.