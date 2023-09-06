Guardians bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Twins

Minnesota Twins (73-66, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (66-73, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (10-8, 4.20 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 166 strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (1-5, 3.46 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -127, Guardians +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians look to break their three-game slide when they take on the Minnesota Twins.

Cleveland has a 66-73 record overall and a 35-36 record in home games. The Guardians have the 10th-best team ERA in baseball at 4.00.

Minnesota is 73-66 overall and 33-37 in road games. The Twins have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .426.

The matchup Wednesday is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has 25 doubles and 15 home runs for the Guardians. Bo Naylor is 7-for-23 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Donovan Solano has 25 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 36 RBI for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 12-for-42 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .249 batting average, 6.48 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Twins: 6-4, .266 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Gavin Williams: day-to-day (knee), Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.