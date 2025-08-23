Guardians bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Rangers

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (7-9, 3.87 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Rangers: Jack Leiter (7-7, 4.06 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -130, Guardians +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians are looking to end their three-game slide with a victory against the Texas Rangers.

Texas has gone 38-26 at home and 64-66 overall. The Rangers have gone 29-11 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cleveland has a 64-63 record overall and a 33-32 record on the road. The Guardians have a 40-21 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wyatt Langford leads the Rangers with 19 home runs while slugging .435. Corey Seager is 11 for 40 with two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 26 home runs, 52 walks and 68 RBIs while hitting .291 for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 11 for 41 with a double, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .242 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .202 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (wrist), Marcus Semien: day-to-day (foot), Cole Winn: 15-Day IL (nerve), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (oblique), Adolis Garcia: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (calf), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.