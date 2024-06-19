Guardians bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Mariners

The Cleveland Guardians look to end a three-game losing streak when they take on the Seattle Mariners
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
Seattle Mariners (44-31, first in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (44-26, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (3-0, 1.07 ERA, 0.54 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (4-2, 3.94 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -133, Mariners +112; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to end their three-game losing streak when they play the Seattle Mariners.

Cleveland is 44-26 overall and 21-9 at home. The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.55.

Seattle is 44-31 overall and 17-19 on the road. The Mariners have a 21-10 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with a .271 batting average, and has 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 24 walks and 63 RBI. Steven Kwan is 20-for-40 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Caleb Raleigh has eight doubles, 12 home runs and 44 RBI for the Mariners. Mitch Garver is 8-for-32 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .268 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Mariners: 8-2, .225 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

