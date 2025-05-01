Guardians bring 2-1 series lead over Twins into game 4

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2, 4.07 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Guardians: Edward Lively (1-2, 4.40 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -115, Twins -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Minnesota Twins.

Cleveland has a 10-5 record at home and a 17-13 record overall. The Guardians have a 7-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Minnesota is 4-12 in road games and 13-18 overall. The Twins are 10-3 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams square off Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has five doubles and four home runs for the Guardians. Kyle Manzardo is 10-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Ty France has a .266 batting average to lead the Twins, and has six doubles and three home runs. Trevor Larnach is 12-for-38 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .225 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Twins: 6-4, .269 batting average, 2.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Luke Keaschall: 10-Day IL (forearm), Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.