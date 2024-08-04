Guardians bring 2-1 series advantage over Orioles into game 4

The Cleveland Guardians lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
Baltimore Orioles (66-46, first in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (67-43, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Corbin Burnes (11-4, 2.47 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (1-3, 3.72 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -139, Guardians +117; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians face the Baltimore Orioles with a 2-1 series lead.

Cleveland has a 35-16 record at home and a 67-43 record overall. The Guardians have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.67.

Baltimore is 32-21 on the road and 66-46 overall. The Orioles have the highest team slugging percentage in MLB play at .452.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has 18 doubles, 23 home runs and 77 RBI while hitting .250 for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 10-for-37 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has 28 home runs, 56 walks and 67 RBI while hitting .288 for the Orioles. Colton Cowser is 15-for-40 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .231 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .278 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Guardians: Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

