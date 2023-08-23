Guardians bring 1-0 series lead over Dodgers into game 2

The Cleveland Guardians face the Los Angeles Dodgers, leading the series 1-0
news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
Los Angeles Dodgers (76-48, first in the NL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (60-66, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (11-4, 2.48 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Guardians: Xzavion Curry (3-1, 3.24 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -209, Guardians +173; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cleveland has a 33-31 record at home and a 60-66 record overall. The Guardians have gone 28-49 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Los Angeles has a 33-27 record in road games and a 76-48 record overall. The Dodgers have hit 195 total home runs to rank second in the majors.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Mookie Betts has 33 doubles, a triple and 34 home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 9-for-37 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .264 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .256 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Michael Kelly: 10-Day IL (back), Cam Gallagher: 7-Day IL (concussion), David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (groin), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

