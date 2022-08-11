springfield-news-sun logo
Guardians beat Tigers 3-2 after Detroit fires GM Al Avila

Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez slides safely into third during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez slides safely into third during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

news
By LARRY LAGE, Associated Press
45 minutes ago
Steven Kwan hit a leadoff triple and scored to help Cleveland Guardians get off to a solid start and James Karinchak struck out three to strand three runners in the eighth inning to help them hold on to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 Wednesday night

DETROIT (AP) — Steven Kwan hit a leadoff triple and scored to help Cleveland Guardians get off to a solid start and beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 Wednesday night.

A few hours before the first pitch, the Tigers fired general manager Al Avila to end his seven-year tenure without a postseason appearance.

Cleveland started the day tied with Minnesota for first place in the AL Central. The Guardians lead the last-place Tigers by 16 games in the division.

Aaron Civale started for Cleveland after being on the 15-day injured list with wrist inflammation and retired the first nine batters. Civale gave up two runs and three hits while striking out four over four innings.

James Karinchak and five other relievers — including Bryan Shaw (5-2) — combined for five innings of scoreless relief. Emmanuel Clase gave up one hit in the ninth, earning his 26th save.

Karinchak struck out Javier Baez with two on in the eighth inning. With the bases loaded, Karinchak struck out Eric Haase and Kerry Carpenter — in his major league debut — to trigger an demonstrative, one-man celebration as the reliever walked toward the dugout.

Kwan scored in the first inning on Jose Ramirez's single. Will Benson had an RBI single — his first major league hit — and Myles Straw's groundout gave the Guardians a 3-0 lead in the second.

Drew Hutchison (1-6) allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings.

The offensively challenged Tigers scored their only two runs in the fifth on Harold Castro's single and Haase's double.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Beau Brieske (right forearm soreness) was scheduled to start the series finale on Thursday and after a setback, he was transferred him to the 60-day injured list. “We decided to be very conservative and be smart with Beau," manager AJ Hinch said. ... OF Austin Meadows started an injury rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.

FILLING IN

Peyton Battenfield will be promoted from Triple-A Columubs as Karinchak’s replacement in Toronto and the right-hander may make his major league debut against the Blue Jays.

Karinchak will not join his teammates after Thursday's game for the trip across the border because he has not complied with the Canadian government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The reliever has not given up a run over his last 13 2/3 innings and 12 appearances.

MAKING MOVES

Guardians: RHP Jake Jewell was optioned to Triple-A Columbus to make room for Civale on the roster.

Tigers: The Tigers optioned OF Daz Cameron to Triple-A Toledo.

UP NEXT

Cleveland RHP Garrett Hill (2-3, 5.12) and Detroit RHP Zach Plesac (2-10, 4.49) scheduled to start the series finale Thursday afternoon.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civil throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civil throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civil throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan heads to third for a triple during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan heads to third for a triple during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan heads to third for a triple during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter hugs Victor Reyes in the dugout before the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. Carpenter was making his major league debut. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter hugs Victor Reyes in the dugout before the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. Carpenter was making his major league debut. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter hugs Victor Reyes in the dugout before the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. Carpenter was making his major league debut. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter, right, walks in the dugout next to second baseman Jonathan Schoop before the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. Carpenter was making his major league debut. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter, right, walks in the dugout next to second baseman Jonathan Schoop before the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. Carpenter was making his major league debut. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter, right, walks in the dugout next to second baseman Jonathan Schoop before the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. Carpenter was making his major league debut. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter makes his major league debut during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter makes his major league debut during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter makes his major league debut during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter, right, is greeted by third baseman Jeimer Candelario in the dugout before the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. Carpenter was making his major league debut. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter, right, is greeted by third baseman Jeimer Candelario in the dugout before the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. Carpenter was making his major league debut. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter, right, is greeted by third baseman Jeimer Candelario in the dugout before the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. Carpenter was making his major league debut. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers owner Chris Ilitch addresses the media on the firing of team general manager Al Avila, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. Assistant general manager Sam Menzin takes over the day-to-day leadership role. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers owner Chris Ilitch addresses the media on the firing of team general manager Al Avila, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. Assistant general manager Sam Menzin takes over the day-to-day leadership role. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers owner Chris Ilitch addresses the media on the firing of team general manager Al Avila, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. Assistant general manager Sam Menzin takes over the day-to-day leadership role. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

