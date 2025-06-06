Guardians' Austin Hedges suffers 5th concussion, placed on 7-day injured list

It is the fifth concussion of Hedges' career.

“There’s always a level of concern with any concussion, especially when it’s as many as Hedgie has experienced. So that’s why we’re being super cautious with this,” Vogt said. “This is bigger than baseball and winning a game. We have to do what’s right for Austin and we have to do what’s right for him as a human, and that’s to be super cautious. You don’t want to mess around with anything revolved around concussions and especially with his history.”

The Guardians selected the contract of Dom Nuñez from Triple-A Columbus. Nuñez was in Friday's lineup and made his first appearance at the big-league level since Aug. 18, 2022, with Colorado.

Cleveland also transferred right-hander Andrew Walters to the 60-day injured list. Walters sustained a significant tear to his right lat during the May 30 game against the Los Angeles Angels.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb