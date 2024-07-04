Guardians and White Sox meet in series rubber match

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Jared Shuster (1-0, 3.15 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Guardians: Ben Lively (7-4, 3.03 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -261, White Sox +210; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Cleveland has gone 27-10 at home and 53-31 overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.68 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

Chicago has gone 9-34 in road games and 25-63 overall. The White Sox have gone 7-18 in games decided by one run.

Thursday's game is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The White Sox are ahead 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 17 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 76 RBI for the Guardians. Jhonkensy Noel is 4-for-17 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has 15 doubles and 11 home runs for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 12-for-41 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .250 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .231 batting average, 3.09 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (rib), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Dominic Fletcher: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.