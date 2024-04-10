Guardians and White Sox meet in series rubber match

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Erick Fedde (0-0, 2.79 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (1-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -250, White Sox +201; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cleveland is 1-1 in home games and 8-3 overall. The Guardians have a 0-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Chicago has a 2-9 record overall and a 1-5 record on the road. The White Sox have gone 0-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan leads the Guardians with a .385 batting average, and has two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI. Jose Ramirez is 14-for-46 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Korey Lee has a double, a home run and two RBI for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 6-for-28 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

White Sox: 2-8, .215 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xzavion Curry: 15-Day IL (illness), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (illness), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (calf), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (adductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.