Guardians and Twins play to decide series winner

Cleveland has a 5-9 record in home games and a 15-18 record overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.88 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Minnesota is 9-9 in road games and 19-15 overall. The Twins have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .396.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has three home runs, 24 walks and 17 RBI while hitting .283 for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 11-for-41 with a double, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton has seven doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Twins. Jorge Polanco is 11-for-42 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .209 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Twins: 5-5, .202 batting average, 3.85 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (face), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

