X

Guardians and Red Sox meet in series rubber match

news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox meet on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series

Boston Red Sox (31-31, fifth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (28-33, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Matt Dermody (0-0); Guardians: Aaron Civale (1-1, 2.04 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -115, Red Sox -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Cleveland has a 28-33 record overall and a 13-16 record in home games. The Guardians have a 12-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Boston has a 31-31 record overall and a 14-15 record on the road. The Red Sox have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .260.

Thursday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Red Sox have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 43 RBI for the Guardians. Will Brennan is 14-for-34 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 15 doubles and 13 home runs for the Red Sox. Justin Turner is 10-for-43 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .282 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .246 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
EPA shares Tremont City Barrel Fill cleanup plan progress with county...
2
‘Last Comic Standing’ comedian to play Gloria Theatre in Urbana
3
Harmony in Art Fest aims to boost band awareness, appreciation of art
4
Clark County library offers community bookmobile events this summer
5
New Springfield fire chief takes oath: ‘A lot is on the plate’
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top