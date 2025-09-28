Guardians and Rangers play, winner secures 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Patrick Corbin (7-11, 4.34 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (8-11, 4.14 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and Texas Rangers play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Cleveland has a 44-36 record in home games and an 87-74 record overall. The Guardians are 59-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Texas has a 33-47 record on the road and an 81-80 record overall. Rangers pitchers have a collective 3.45 ERA, which leads the AL.

Sunday's game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Rangers hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 34 doubles, three triples, 30 home runs and 85 RBIs for the Guardians. Bo Naylor is 9 for 32 with two doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .223 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Rangers: 2-8, .190 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: David Fry: 10-Day IL (nose), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nic Enright: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Marcus Semien: 60-Day IL (foot), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (nerve), Cole Winn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Eovaldi: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (oblique), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (appendectomy), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (wrist), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.