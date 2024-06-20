Guardians and Mariners meet with series tied 1-1

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (6-7, 3.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (7-3, 5.30 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -115, Guardians -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners play on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Cleveland has a 22-9 record in home games and a 45-26 record overall. The Guardians are 16-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Seattle is 44-32 overall and 17-20 on the road. The Mariners are sixth in the AL with 84 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Thursday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Guardians have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor leads Cleveland with 19 home runs while slugging .498. Steven Kwan is 21-for-40 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners with a .264 batting average, and has six doubles, seven home runs, 20 walks and 29 RBI. Dominic Canzone is 9-for-32 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .269 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Mariners: 8-2, .215 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.