springfield-news-sun logo
X

Guardians and Diamondbacks play to determine series winner

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Arizona Diamondbacks play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (46-57, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (53-50, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (0-0); Guardians: Shane Bieber (5-6, 3.41 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -234, Diamondbacks +195; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and Arizona Diamondbacks play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Cleveland has a 26-20 record in home games and a 53-50 record overall. The Guardians have a 27-12 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Arizona has a 19-30 record on the road and a 46-57 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 34-20 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez is third on the Guardians with a .304 batting average, and has 17 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 50 RBI. Steven Kwan is 16-for-45 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 49 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 9-for-42 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.09 ERA, even run differential

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .232 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Gilbert: 15-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Mercy Health-Springfield team adds gastroenterologist
2
United Way campaign leaders for 2023 selected
3
Champaign County Pet of the Week
4
Clark County Pet of the Week
5
Clark-Shawnee schools levy passes by narrow margin
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top