Guardians and Cardinals meet in series rubber match

Cleveland has an 11-15 record in home games and a 22-29 record overall. The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.79.

St. Louis is 24-30 overall and 13-15 in road games. The Cardinals have a 17-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor leads Cleveland with seven home runs while slugging .403. Jose Ramirez is 9-for-38 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 RBI for the Cardinals. Paul DeJong is 7-for-34 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .203 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .232 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Peyton Battenfield: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

