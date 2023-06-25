X

Guardians and Brewers play in series rubber match

By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (39-37, second in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (37-39, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (5-5, 3.96 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (2-2, 2.67 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -110, Guardians -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Cleveland has gone 20-18 in home games and 37-39 overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.85 ERA, which ranks eighth in the majors.

Milwaukee is 17-19 on the road and 39-37 overall. The Brewers are 29-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .263 for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 16-for-41 with a double over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames has eight doubles and 12 home runs for the Brewers. Joey Wiemer is 5-for-31 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .276 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Brewers: 5-5, .201 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Guardians: Will Brennan: day-to-day (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (elbow), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Wade Miley: day-to-day (cramps), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

