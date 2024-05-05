Guardians and Angels meet with series tied 1-1

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (1-3, 7.45 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Guardians: Carlos Carrasco (1-2, 6.59 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -132, Angels +112; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Angels play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cleveland has a 21-12 record overall and a 9-5 record at home. The Guardians are 16-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles is 12-21 overall and 8-10 in road games. The Angels have gone 4-16 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor leads Cleveland with seven home runs while slugging .509. Will Brennan is 10-for-33 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.73 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Angels: 3-7, .251 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Michael Stefanic: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.