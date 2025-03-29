Guardians All-Star José Ramírez jams right wrist while attempting to steal a base in loss to Royals

Cleveland Guardians All-Star José Ramírez jammed his right wrist while attempting to steal a base in the third inning against the Kansas City Royals and later left the game
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez reacts after getting caught stealing second during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez reacts after getting caught stealing second during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP) — Cleveland Guardians All-Star José Ramírez jammed his right wrist while attempting to steal a base in the third inning against the Kansas City Royals and later left the game.

Ramírez, who was 0 for 2 with a walk, exited in the sixth inning and the Royals went on to win 4-3.

The defending AL Central champions will hope the six-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger third baseman does not have a long-term injury.

Ramírez has been durable, playing in 156-plus games the previous three seasons. He hit .299 with 39 homers and 118 RBIs last season, earning All-Star recognition for a fourth straight year and honors as the best offensive player at his position for the fifth time.

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez (11) and Steven Kwan (38) warm up before a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

