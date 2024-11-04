Guardians' All-Star David Fry has elbow surgery. Fry was postseason star for AL Central champions

The Guardians expect Fry will need 6 to 8 months before he can be their designated hitter. It will be up to a year of recovery before he plays in the field.

The 28-year-old Fry batted .263 with 14 homers and 51 RBIs this season.

He was clutch in the playoffs, hitting a go-ahead homer in Game 4 at Detroit as the Guardians rallied to win the AL Division Series, and connecting for a walk-off, two-run homer in the 10th inning to beat the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALCS.

The Guardians had several other roster moves. Outfielder Myles Straw accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Columbus. Also, reliever James Karinchak was activated from the 60-day injured list, outrighted and has been granted free agency.

The team also activated left-hander Sam Hentges and right-hander Trevor Stephan from the 60-day injured list.

