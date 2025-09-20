Guardians aim to keep win streak going against the Twins

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Slade Cecconi (6-6, 4.39 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (13-8, 3.35 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 180 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -112, Twins -107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians seek to prolong an eight-game win streak with a victory against the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has gone 37-41 in home games and 66-87 overall. The Twins are 43-17 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland has an 82-71 record overall and a 41-37 record in road games. The Guardians are 48-23 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Saturday's game is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians hold a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has 31 home runs, 39 walks and 76 RBIs while hitting .268 for the Twins. Austin Martin is 13 for 41 with four doubles and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 28 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 50 RBIs while hitting .273 for the Guardians. Bo Naylor is 10 for 36 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .256 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Guardians: 9-1, .233 batting average, 1.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Pablo Lopez: day-to-day (forearm), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Jeffers: 7-Day IL (head), Alan Roden: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Vazquez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Festa: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Nic Enright: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.