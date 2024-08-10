Guardians aim to end losing streak in game against the Twins

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Gavin Williams (1-4, 4.91 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (3-2, 3.87 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -114, Twins -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians are looking to end a seven-game slide with a win against the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota is 34-21 in home games and 65-50 overall. The Twins have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.16.

Cleveland has gone 32-29 in road games and 67-49 overall. The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.79.

The teams meet Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana has 22 doubles and 15 home runs for the Twins. Matt Wallner is 11-for-30 with five doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Steven Kwan leads the Guardians with a .327 batting average, and has 14 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 32 RBI. Andres Gimenez is 14-for-39 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .243 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Twins: Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Brooks Lee: 10-Day IL (biceps), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (back), Kody Funderburk: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (foot), Chris Paddack: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.