Guardians aim to end 3-game slide, take on the Tigers

Detroit is 9-13 at home and 16-28 overall. The Tigers have an 8-21 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Cleveland has an 18-23 record overall and a 10-15 record on the road. The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .384.

Saturday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Cabrera has three home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI while hitting .300 for the Tigers. Jonathan Schoop is 9-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 11 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs while hitting .292 for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 1-for-17 with a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .199 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

