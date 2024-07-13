Guardians aim to break road slide, take on the Rays

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Gavin Williams (0-1, 4.82 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Rays: Zack Littell (3-6, 4.44 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -113, Rays -107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians hit the road against the Tampa Bay Rays looking to break a three-game road slide.

Tampa Bay has a 26-26 record at home and a 47-47 record overall. Rays hitters are batting a collective .236, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Cleveland has gone 27-25 in road games and 57-36 overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .407 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the majors.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 20 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 45 RBI while hitting .276 for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 12-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 14 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 10-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Guardians: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Guardians: Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.