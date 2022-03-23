Guardians agree to terms with workhorse reliever Bryan Shaw

Shaw provides stability and dependability for Francona, who has never hesitated to hand the ball to the right-hander and will do so again.

Shaw's younger teammates dubbed him “Uncle Bryan” last season. In addition to being an available option for Francona, Shaw's depth of knowledge and experience makes him invaluable to one of baseball's youngest teams.

NOTES: OF Josh Naylor, who missed most of last season after breaking his leg, has been cleared to play in a minor league game Thursday. He'll likely DH as Francona said the plan is to bring him back incrementally. ... RHP Cody Morris will be shut down for at least one month after experiencing shoulder tightness during a bullpen session. An MRI revealed a shoulder strain. Morris struck out 93 in 61 innings between Double-A and Triple-A last year.

