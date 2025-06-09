Guardians activate outfielder Lane Thomas; Andrew Walters and Will Brennan have surgery

Infielder Will Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Columbus to make room for Thomas.

The Guardians also announced that pitcher Andrew Walters and outfielder Will Brennan had surgery on Monday.

Walters had right shoulder surgery to repair the latissimus dorsi (lat). Walters was injured during a May 29 game against the Los Angeles Angeles.

Shoulder specialist Dr. Anthony Romeo performed the surgery on Walters in Chicago.

Brennan underwent Tommy John surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow. The procedure was done in Dallas after Brennan consulted with the team’s medical staff and specialist Dr. Keith Meister.

Walters and Brennan are scheduled to report to the Guardians spring training complex in Goodyear, Arizona, in the coming days to begin rehabilitation. Walters is expected to miss eight to 10 months, while Brennan could be out six to eight months.

___

