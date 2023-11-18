Guardians acquire RHP Barlow from Padres, avoid arbitration with OF Laureano with 1-year deal

The Cleveland Guardians made their second trade, swapping relievers with San Diego and acquiring right-hander Scott Barlow from the Padres in exchange for Enyel De Los Santos

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
20 minutes ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians made their second trade Friday, swapping relievers with San Diego and acquiring right-hander Scott Barlow from the Padres for Enyel De Los Santos.

The 30-year-old Barlow is back in the AL Central after spending most of his big league career with the Kansas City Royals.

Ahead of the 8 p.m. deadline to offer 2024 contracts to unsigned players on 40-man rosters, the Guardians agreed to a one-year deal with outfielder Ramón Laureano.

Laureano made a positive impact after being claimed off waivers from Oakland on Aug. 7. The 29-year-old batted .243 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 41 games.

Earlier, the Guardians traded starter Cal Quantrill to Colorado for minor league catcher Kody Huff.

Barlow went 2-6 with a 4.37 EA in 63 games last season — all in relief. He joined the Padres at the trade deadline and had a 3.07 ERA in 25 appearances. Barlow was with the Royals from 2018-23.

Barlow is eligible for salary arbitration this winter and can become a free agent after next year's World Series.

De Los Santos was with Cleveland for two seasons, going 10-2 in 120 appearances. Last season, the right-hander set career-highs in appearances (70), innings (65 2/3 innings), holds (16) and strikeouts (62) while going 5-2 with a 3.29 ERA.

De Los Santos has also pitched for Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The Dominican native is from the same hometown as Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
No injuries in crash involving Triad Middle School bus
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
VOA Country Music Fest 2024 announces 2 new headliners
5
Costs continue to climb for city plaza refresh and fire station
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top