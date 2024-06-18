Guardians 3B José Ramírez activated from paternity list, rookie Kyle Manzardo sent back to minors

Guardians third baseman José Ramírez was activated from the paternity list before AL Central-leading Cleveland opened a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
27 minutes ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians third baseman José Ramírez was activated from the paternity list Tuesday before AL Central-leading Cleveland opened a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners.

Ramírez, who leads All-Star voting at his position, missed the final two games of the Guardians' weekend series in Toronto while his third child was born.

The 31-year-old Ramírez is batting .269 with a team-leading 18 homers and 62 RBIs for the Guardians, who have a five-game lead over second-place Kansas City.

To make room for Ramírez, the Guardians optioned rookie first baseman/DH Kyle Manzardo to Triple-A Columbus. Manzardo showed some positive signs in his first stint with Cleveland, but like so many young hitters, he struggled with consistency.

Manzardo batted just .207 with seven RBIs in 30 games. He struck out 23 times in 82 at-bats.

The Guardians remain high on the 23-year-old, who was acquired last year at the trading deadline from Tampa Bay for starter Aaron Civale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Best of Springfield: Nominate here for your favorites
2
These 12 people were indicted in Clark County
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Best of Springfield: How to get involved in this year’s contest
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top