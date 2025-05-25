Guardians 1B Carlos Santana scratched as precaution against Tigers with tightness in left leg

Kyle Manzardo replaced Santana at first base.

The 39-year-old Santana is hitting .235 with six homers and 27 RBIs in 48 games.

He signed a one-year, $12 million contract last winter, returning for his third stint with the Guardians after they traded Josh Naylor to Arizona.

Santana played for Minnesota last season, batting .238 with 23 homers and 71 RBIs in 150 games. He also won his first Gold Glove, becoming the oldest position player to win the honor for the first time.

