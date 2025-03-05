Guard Joel Bitonio will return for 12th season with the Browns

Bitonio said at the end of the season that he wanted to take a couple of months before making a final decision. He played a career-high 1,177 offensive snaps this past season and started all 17 games on a team that was 3-14 after making the playoffs in 2023. He has one year remaining on his contract.

Bitonio is a two-time All-Pro pick and has been selected seven times for the Pro Bowl. His 161 games — all starts — are 13th in franchise history with the starts trailing only Hall of Fame tackle Joe Thomas (167) for most by a Cleveland player since 1999.

