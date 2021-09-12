Guajardo wins it for South Alabama on last-second field goal

Terrior Avery scored on a 13-yard run with 1:39 remaining to get the Jaguars (2-0) a 19-all tie and then Quentin Wilfawn recovered a fumble at the Bowling Green 33 that led to the winning kick. Avery's TD run was made possible by Jake Bentley's 20-yard pass to Caullin Lacy on fourth-and-8 with three minutes remaining.

South Alabama took its first lead on Kareem Walker's 1-yard run in the third quarter but the Falcons grabbed it back at 19-12 on Matt McDonald's 33-yard scoring pass to Andrew Bench and a two-point conversion.