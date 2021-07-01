Grisham hits grand slam, solo shot, Padres beat Reds 7-5

Nick Castellanos, second in All-Star voting among National League outfielders, hit a three-run homer as part of the Reds' four-run first inning.

Joey Votto homered to right leading off the third inning — the 1,000 RBI of his career — but the Reds bullpen, the worst in the majors, promptly blew the 5-3 lead.

Osich relieved Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez (3-3) with one out and the bases full in the fifth. Reds manager David Bell said he chose the left-handed Osich especially to face the left-handed hitting Grisham, but it backfired when the Padres center fielder lined a slider into the right-field seats.

“He put a good swing on a two-strike pitch,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. “I thought it was in the gap at first, and it kept carrying.”

Joe Musgrove (5-6) was the winning pitcher, despite allowing five runs and four hits through four innings.

Musgrove, who pitched seven scoreless innings against the Reds in a no-decision on June 17, settled down after the rough first, allowing only a walk and Votto's homer in the next three innings.

“He's been an absolute warrior for us,” Tingler said. “Tonight, to give up the runs early, he kept his hands up and kept fighting. He didn't have his best stuff.

Reds manager David Bell lamented the shortened game.

“For sure it’s disappointing," he said. "You can’t do anything about the weather, but the way the game was going, we would have had opportunities to get back into it.”

GOOD COMPANY

Votto's homer put him among legends Johnny Bench (1,376), Tony Perez (1,192), Pete Rose (1,036) and Frank Robinson (1,009) as the the only Reds players in modern history with 1,000 RBIs.

NO GENO

Reds third-baseman Eugenio Suarez got the night off after striking out four times against four different Padres pitchers in the 5-4 loss Tuesday night. The Reds were depending on the veteran to provide some consistency in the cleanup spot this season, but he’s hitting just .173. He does have 16 homers, which is second on the Reds, and 44 RBIs. Rookie Alejo Lopez, who made his major league debut Monday, started in his place of Suarez. “Just giving him a breather,” Bell said. “No more than that.”

TRAINERS ROOM

Padres: Left-hander Blake Snell, who was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday night because of stomach issues, was feeling “slightly better" and is day to day, according to manager Jayce Tingler.

Reds: CF Tyler Naquin missed a third game with a sore right wrist. Manager David Bell said he's expected to be back Thursday. ... OF Max Shrock (left calf strain) and RHP Jeff Hoffman (right shoulder) are doing rehab stints at Louisville.

UP NEXT

Left-hander Ryan Weathers (3-2) is scheduled go for the Padres in the series finale on Thursday against Reds right-hander Luis Castillo (3-10). With Dinelson Lamet landing on the injured list, Weathers was recalled from Triple-A El Paso for the start. Castillo pitched seven shutout innings for the Reds in a 4-1 win over the Braves Saturday.

