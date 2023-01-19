Griesel scores 15, Nebraska extends Ohio State's skid, 63-60

Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes with 18 points and 10 rebounds. McNeil scored 13 points and Zed Key added 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg was called for a technical foul with 12:33 to play. He appeared upset after a no-call on what he thought was a Buckeyes foul and exploded when Wilhelm Breidenbach was called for an moving screen moments later. McNeil, who went into the game 18-for-18 from the free-throw line this season for Ohio State, missed both technical free throws.

Nebraska has played the nation’s toughest schedule according to the NCAA’s NET rankings and 10 of its 19 games this season have been against Quad 1 opponents.

UP NEXT

Ohio State returns home to play Iowa on Saturday

Nebraska hits the road to take on Penn State on Saturday

