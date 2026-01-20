Gregory, Youngstown State Penguins to visit Malcolm, Robert Morris Colonials

BOTTOM LINE: Sophia Gregory and Youngstown State take on Aislin and Robert Morris in Horizon play.

The Colonials are 7-2 in home games. Robert Morris leads the Horizon in rebounding, averaging 35.3 boards. Eva Levingston leads the Colonials with 6.0 rebounds.

The Penguins have gone 6-3 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State is second in the Horizon with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Gregory averaging 7.8.

Robert Morris makes 42.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Youngstown State has allowed to its opponents (36.5%). Youngstown State scores 7.9 more points per game (68.3) than Robert Morris gives up to opponents (60.4).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Myriam Traore is averaging 10.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Gregory is averaging 8.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Penguins. Danielle Cameron is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.