Gregory scores 24, Appalachian State downs Toledo 109-104 in 2OT

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Gregory had 24 points in Appalachian State's 109-104 double-overtime win over Toledo on Saturday in the MAC-SBC challenge.

Gregory added six rebounds and three blocks for the Mountaineers (20-5) of the Sun Belt Conference. Myles Tate scored 20 points while shooting 6 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds and three steals. Jordan Marsh shot 6 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points.