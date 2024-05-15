Greene pitches 7 sharp innings, Reds beat Diamondbacks 6-2 after ugly loss

Cincinnati gave the Diamondbacks no chance of another late rally, racking up 13 hits while scoring six runs between the fourth and sixth innings.

Benson homered off Slade Cecconi (1-3) in the fifth, and the Reds posted a pair of pinch-hit, run-scoring singles in the sixth for their second win in 13 games.

Greene (2-2) allowed two runs and five hits. He struck out five and walked one.

Blaze Alexander hit a two-run single for Arizona, which had six hits.

Cecconi was sharp in his previous start, allowing a run and three hits in 5 1/3 innings against Cincinnati last week.

The right-hander was hit hard in the second go-round against the Reds.

After Alexander's two-run single in the third, Cincinnati tied it in the fourth on Jake Fraley’s sacrifice fly and Jeimer Candelario’s run-scoring single. Benson put the Reds ahead with his fifth homer, a two-run shot near the pool deck in right-center.

Cecconi was lifted with two on and two out in the sixth. Pinch-hitters Santiago Espinal and Stuart Fairchild followed with run-scoring singles off Logan Allen.

Cecconi allowed six runs and seven hits.

TRAINER'S TABLE

Reds: LHP Brandon Williamson started a rehab assignment with Single-A Dayton as he works his way back from a left shoulder strain. ... LHP Alex Young (back) is expected to pitch for Triple-A Louisville at Columbus on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Reds LHP Andrew Abbott (2-4, 3.35 ERA) faces Diamondbacks RHP Brandon Pfaadt (1-3, 4.60 ERA) in Wednesday's series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP