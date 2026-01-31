Green hits career-high 7 3s, scores 23 points to help No. 21 Saint Louis rout Dayton 102-71

Trey Green made a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Ishan Sharma added 18 on six more 3s, and No. 21 Saint Louis beat Dayton 102-71 on Friday night
Saint Louis' Robbie Avila (21) heads to the basket as Dayton's Malcolm Thomas (1) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Saint Louis' Robbie Avila (21) heads to the basket as Dayton's Malcolm Thomas (1) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
news
By JEFF LATZKE – Associated Press
16 hours ago
X

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Trey Green made a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Ishan Sharma added 18 on six more 3s and No. 21 Saint Louis beat Dayton 102-71 on Friday night.

Quentin Jones also had 18 points for the Billikens (21-1, 9-0 Atlantic 10), who made 15 of their first 22 attempts from 3-point range and never trailed. It was SLU's 15th straight win overall and its 18th in a row at Chaifetz Arena.

De'Shayne Montgomery had 23 points and Amael L'Etang scored 12 to lead Dayton (14-8, 5-4), which has lost four consecutive games for the first time since January 2014.

Saint Louis shot 63% in the first half, making 7 of 11 from 3-point range, and led by double digits throughout the second half.

Dayton came out of the break with a 12-5 comeback, pulling within 51-41 on Bryce Heard's turnaround jumper. The Billikens immediately answered with a 12-0 burst, extending their lead to 63-41 after back-to-back 3s by Green and Sharma.

Over the past four games, Green has made 22 of 37 (59%) from 3-point range. The Billikens finished 17 for 28 on 3-pointers as a team, outrebounded the Flyers 30-23 and held Dayton to 35% shooting on 3s.

After entering the game leading the nation with an average scoring margin of plus-23.6, Saint Louis scored the first eight points of the game and led by 24 in the first half.

Jones connected on a 3-pointer from the right side to push the Saint Louis lead to 42-18 with 4:04 left in the first half, capping a 10-0 stretch as Dayton went more than four minutes without scoring.

Up next

Saint Louis: At Davidson on Tuesday night.

Dayton: Hosts St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night.

___ ___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 all season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

In Other News
1
Haitian-owned business faces closure as immigrants flee Springfield
2
Clark County Sheriff’s Office to ‘maintain the peace’ as TPS ends, will...
3
Springfield couple collects more than 1,000 signatures calling for TPS...
4
Haitian Coalition becomes ‘CommUnity Connection Coalition,’ expands...
5
Madison Twp. gas leak prompts evacuation