Green Bay knocks off Cleveland State 69-61

CLEVELAND (AP) — Marcus Hall scored 12 points as Green Bay beat Cleveland State 69-61 on Wednesday night.
Hall shot 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line for the Phoenix (18-12, 13-6 Horizon League). Will Eames scored 11 points while shooting 1 of 4 from the field and 9 for 9 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Foster Wonders was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.
Tristan Enaruna finished with 24 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Vikings (17-13, 10-9). Cleveland State also got 17 points from Tujautae Williams. In addition, Drew Lowder had nine points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
