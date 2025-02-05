Green Bay hosts Youngstown State, seeks 20th victory this season

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay will aim for its 20th victory this season when the Phoenix take on the Youngstown State.

The Phoenix have gone 9-2 in home games. Green Bay is third in the Horizon with 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Natalie McNeal averaging 12.0.

The Penguins have gone 4-8 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State ranks fourth in the Horizon allowing 61.3 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

Green Bay makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Youngstown State has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Youngstown State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Green Bay allows.

The Phoenix and Penguins square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Butler is averaging 5.1 points, five assists and 1.6 steals for the Phoenix. McNeal is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jewel Watkins is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Penguins. Sophia Gregory is averaging 10.2 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 10-0, averaging 70.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.8 points per game.

Penguins: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.