Great Lakes water surge eases after 2 record-setting years

“Certainly there’s a suggestion based on the recent past that precipitation will go back up again,” said Jeff Andresen, the Michigan state climatologist. “So it’s something we’ll just have to be aware of and be prepared.”

A decline that began in the late 1990s, bottoming out in early 2013, gave way to a rapid climb that has eroded shorelines and hammered infrastructure across the region. Records were shattered on all five lakes.

An organization representing coastal cities and towns conservatively estimated damages at over $500 million.

Scientists say the warming global climate may produce more abrupt swings in the future. But for now, it appears the region will get some relief.

The weather was milder and drier than usual from November through April, with winter snowfall was well below normal. Aside from a February cold snap, the lakes had relatively little ice cover. Low humidity and sunny skies boosted evaporation.

“This is one of the drier years we've seen in some time,” with large portions of the region considered in a moderate drought, Andresen said.

Each of the lakes was down significantly in April from the same month in 2020. Lake Ontario dropped 28 inches (71 centimeters), while Lakes Huron and Michigan — which are connected and have the same level — declined 14 inches (35.5 centimeters). Lake Erie fell 17 inches (43.2 centimeters) and Lake Superior 6 inches (15.2 centimeters).

While levels will experience their usual spring and summer rise, it began late and won't pack the same punch as during the previous two years, Allis said.

But the effects linger, as residents and governments deal with environmental and infrastructure damage and debate the wisdom of hasty measures to protect shoreline property, particularly construction of breakwalls and jetties that steer waters and sediments elsewhere.

“What's happening upshore may have an impact downshore," said Brandon Krumwiede, a physical scientist in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's coastal management office.