Gray, Reds to face Steele, Cubs

By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
The Cubs are expected to send Justin Steele to the mound Monday and the Reds plan to give Sonny Gray the start

Cincinnati Reds (73-65, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (63-75, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (7-6, 3.98 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) Cubs: Justin Steele (3-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +133, Reds -155; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Cincinnati will square off on Monday.

The Cubs are 37-32 in home games in 2020. Chicago's lineup has 180 home runs this season, Patrick Wisdom leads them with 25 homers.

The Reds are 35-32 in road games. Cincinnati's lineup has 189 home runs this season, Joey Votto leads the club with 28 homers.

The Cubs won the last meeting 7-1. Manuel Rodriguez earned his first victory and Michael Hermosillo went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Tyler Mahle took his fourth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 35 extra base hits and is batting .214.

Votto leads the Reds with 28 home runs and has 85 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .271 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by one run

Reds: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Keegan Thompson: (shoulder), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), David Bote: (ankle), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

